Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISFGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

About Genesis Minerals (Get Rating)

Genesis Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its project portfolio includes Ulysses Gold and Barimaia Gold. The company was founded on April 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.