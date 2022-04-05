Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.12. Gevo shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 8,027,160 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Gevo by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 323,497 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

