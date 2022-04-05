Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.