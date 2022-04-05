Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.47

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.47 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 366263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

