Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of GBT opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

