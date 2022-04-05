GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GMO Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.
GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.
