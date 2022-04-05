Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

