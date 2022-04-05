Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

PAC stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $102.41 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

