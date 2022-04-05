GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $916,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.