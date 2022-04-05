GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
