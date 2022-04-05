H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 105

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from SEK 95 to SEK 105 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

