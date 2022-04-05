H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 105

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from SEK 95 to SEK 105 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
HNNMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.25.
Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.