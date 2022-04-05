Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.57

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 179546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 768.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Halliburton by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 119,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

