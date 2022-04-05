Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.54 million and $182,566.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.86 or 0.07502573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.25 or 1.00085332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.