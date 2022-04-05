Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

