Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

