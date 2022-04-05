Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 on April 18th

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4,754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.