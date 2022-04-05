Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 55,103 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.