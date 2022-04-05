Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of HVT stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.