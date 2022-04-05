Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

