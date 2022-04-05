Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $46.81 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

