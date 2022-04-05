Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

