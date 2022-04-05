Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Haynes International traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haynes International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Haynes International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

