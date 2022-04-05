HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Renalytix stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

