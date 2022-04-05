HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,768,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.21 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

