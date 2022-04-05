Head-To-Head Analysis: Zymergen (ZY) and Its Rivals

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zymergen to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.32 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 23.96

Zymergen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 95 736 1288 30 2.58

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 133.77%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Zymergen rivals beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

