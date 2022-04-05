Head-To-Head Comparison: Clover Health Investments (CLOV) versus Its Rivals

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clover Health Investments to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.55 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.22

Clover Health Investments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clover Health Investments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 108 1135 2309 50 2.64

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 74.66%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Summary

Clover Health Investments peers beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.