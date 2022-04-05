Head-To-Head Comparison: Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IRadimed and Paragon 28’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 13.46 $9.32 million $0.74 60.55 Paragon 28 $147.46 million 8.89 -$13.69 million N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paragon 28.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IRadimed and Paragon 28, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.63%. Given Paragon 28’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than IRadimed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRadimed beats Paragon 28 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

