Head to Head Review: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 50.44 -$124.22 million ($2.37) -1.81 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 330.23%.

Risk and Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -5.6, meaning that its share price is 660% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -2,701.52% -144.26% -63.14% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Axion Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

