Head-To-Head Review: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) versus Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kopin and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Ebang International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 5.19 -$13.43 million ($0.15) -17.13 Ebang International $19.00 million 9.31 -$30.67 million N/A N/A

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kopin beats Ebang International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Ebang International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical networks, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

