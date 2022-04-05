Head to Head Survey: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vacasa alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vacasa and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63 Airbnb 1 17 14 0 2.41

Vacasa presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $201.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Airbnb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70% Airbnb -5.88% -5.84% -1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vacasa and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $889.06 million 4.10 -$142.03 million N/A N/A Airbnb $5.99 billion 18.99 -$352.03 million ($0.76) -232.92

Vacasa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb.

Summary

Vacasa beats Airbnb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.