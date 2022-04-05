Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

