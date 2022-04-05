Helen Margaret Page Acquires 27,027 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Helen Margaret Page acquired 27,027 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($26,229.48).

LON ART opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members worldwide. The company also sells various other premium single cask spirits that include single cask bourbon, Indian whisky, Japanese whisky, single cask Armagnac, cognac, gin, and rum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.