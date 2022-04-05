Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.