HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €84.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($92.31) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.41 ($83.97).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €44.19 ($48.56) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €45.90 and its 200-day moving average is €65.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.