Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HENKY. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

