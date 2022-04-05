Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A rise in loan demand, solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s revenues in the quarters ahead. Its capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which the bank will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins to some extent in the near term. Persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent and hence makes us apprehensive about the company's prospects. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Hilltop by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

