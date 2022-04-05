Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $205.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

