HOPR (HOPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $454,625.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $454,625.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.56 or 0.07487942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.14 or 1.00269928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

