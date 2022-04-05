Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HLI. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

