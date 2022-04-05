Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $813,212.00

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00106737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.