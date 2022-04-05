Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 317,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

