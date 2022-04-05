Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.
NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 317,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
