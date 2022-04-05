Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.
Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)
