Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

