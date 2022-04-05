Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT Lowered to €64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

