Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $437.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.68. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

