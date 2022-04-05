ichi.farm Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.16 or 0.07517438 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.58 or 0.99952541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047061 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

