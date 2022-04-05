ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $243.84. 448,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

