Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
