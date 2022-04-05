Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

