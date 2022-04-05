IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

