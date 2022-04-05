IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $23.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 14,400 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

