Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 15,670 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,117. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.